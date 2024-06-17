Carnegie Mellon University alumni win big at 2024 Tony Awards

PITTSBURGH — Three Carnegie Mellon University alumni took home top honors at the 2024 Tony Awards Sunday night.

Actor Will Brill ‘09 won Best Featured Actor in a Play for “Stereophonic.” Producer Jamie deRoy ‘67 took home the Tony for Best Play for the same production, as well as Best Revival of a Musical for “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Billy Porter ‘91 won the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, which is presented each year to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.

Porter received the award in recognition of his dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities, including his work with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund, among other organizations.

“For today’s performing artists, recognition on Broadway and at the Tony Awards is among the highest forms of praise possible,” says Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon. “Carnegie Mellon University alumni are some of the most brilliant and respected talents in the theater arts industry, and it is always wonderful to see their contributions celebrated in this way. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees!”

For more information about CMU and the Tony Awards, visit cmu.edu.

