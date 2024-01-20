Carnegie Mellon University hit by cyber attack last August

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University was hit by a cyber attack in August 2023.

According to the university, 7.343 people may have had their personal information exposed.

The university said there is no evidence of the information being misused.

CMU sent notices to those impacted last week.

Channel 11 was given the following statement:

“On August 25, 2023, the Information Security Office at Carnegie Mellon University detected suspicious activity on a university computer system. A third party briefly accessed files which included some personal information of current or former students, employees, applicants or contractors. Our information security office secured the system within hours of detection and quickly engaged law enforcement. The university recently concluded its full investigation of the breach and sent notification to anyone whose information may have been compromised. There is no evidence of fraud or inappropriate use of the information from those files. Out of an abundance of caution, CMU is offering credit monitoring and other services through Experian for anyone who may be impacted.”

