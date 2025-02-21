Carnegie Science Center announces new exhibit focusing on mental health

The Carnegie Science Center announced a new exhibit focusing on mental health.

“Mental Health: Mind Matters” is a new traveling exhibit that opens on Saturday, March 1.

The interactive experience brings the science of mental health to life through immersive displays, personal stories and engaging activities, which help to encourage conversation and connection, according to a release from the science center.

The science center said throughout the exhibit, visitors can:

Engage in interactive activities that help recognize and regulate emotions, from expressive art to movement exercises.

Experience mental health challenges firsthand by stepping into the world of a family navigating the impact of depression.

Encounter the difficulty of engaging in a conversation while wearing noise-distorting headphones that simulate auditory hallucinations.

Shred worries in a “Worry Shredder,” a symbolic way to release stress and anxiety.

Explore the history of mental health and how perceptions and treatments have evolved.

Listen to real stories from individuals living with mental health conditions, which helps to foster empathy and awareness.

The Science Center will collaborate with more than a dozen community health partners throughout the region.

”Mental health is health. This exhibition gives visitors the science, the stories, and the space to have important conversations,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. “We hope every visitor leaves feeling more informed, more connected, and more empowered to support themselves and those around them.”

The exhibit, which will be included in regular admission, runs from March 1 through Aug. 17.

