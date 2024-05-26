Carnegie Science Center opens Pixar-themed exhibit

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center has debuted a new exhibit of extra interest to Pixar fans.

“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit now takes up two floors at the Science Center.

It includes interactive elements that kids can participate in that match the themes of the family movies.

For example, kids can build robot friends in the style of “Wall-E.”

They can also explore a recreated set from “A Bug’s Life.”

For kids who have an interest in making movies, a station is available where kids can create stop-motion movies of their own.

“So Pixar is something that has resonated with kids for a long time and it ties together art and science and that’s something that the Science Center really has at its core,” said Hope Gillespie, museum experiences officer.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 5.

