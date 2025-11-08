Case against teen accused of shooting, killing 2 other teens in Pitcairn moves to higher court

“It’s like seeing a heartless monster,” Taylor Williams told Channel 11.

It’s the first time Taylor Williams saw 16-year-old Jamon Brookins, who is accused of killing her nephew, Isaiah McCarthy, and Tyrant Sutton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Teen arrested, charged in shooting deaths of 2 other teens in Pitcairn

She was at the courthouse for Brookins’ preliminary hearing, where a judge decided there was enough evidence to advance his case to a higher court.

I “knew it was going to go forward because we aren’t going to stop and we are never going to stop,” Williams said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Aunt of teen shot, killed in Pitcairn speaks out after suspect is arrested

Right after the shooting, Channel 11 showed you surveillance video, where you can hear several gunshots, and someone shout, “I shot them twice.”

According to detective testimony in today’s hearing, Brookins and his friends met up with the two victims with the intention of making a gun sale. The detective also said all three teenage boys had guns, and there was a struggle. That’s when police say Brookins fired and killed the other two teens.

“It’s a shame that everybody involved in this situation came together as a result of juveniles buying firearms on the streets,” Defense attorney Casey White told Channel 11.

White is representing Brookins and says his client fired in self-defense.

“It’s clear to me my client was not only acting in his best interest, but also the interest of the juvenile female he came with,” White said.

But McCarthy’s family disagrees.

“He’s a murderer. That little boy is a murderer. He murdered two kids,” Williams added.

White told Channel 11 he is also looking to get Brookins’ case moved to juvenile court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group