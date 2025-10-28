Case moves forward against Armstrong County mother after 4 decomposed infant bodies found in home

FORD CITY, Pa. — State troopers and the Armstrong County Coroner testified against Jessica Mauthe Tuesday morning, a month-and-a-half after four decomposed infant bodies were discovered in her Cadogan Township home.

Mauthe was silent as she arrived at her preliminary hearing in Ford City. It’s the first time she’s appeared in front of a judge since she was arrested in September on charges of involuntary manslaughter, criminal homicide, and others.

State Police found the remains wrapped in towels and plastic bags. Troopers testified they were concealed in plastic totes and a bucket hidden in the attic and a “playroom” inside the home on Oak Avenue.

Those infants were identified in court as “Baby A,” “Baby B, “Baby C,” and “Baby D.” The most serious charges of involuntary manslaughter and homicide relate to “Baby A” and “Baby D” as charges were held for court.

“This is the beginning of a very long process and I would ask people not to make assumptions before all the evidence is in,” said Chuck Pascal, defense attorney.

Troopers testified that Mauthe told them she gave birth to the babies over the last six years, the most recent happening more than a-year-and-a-half ago. She told troopers some babies were born alive but died shortly after birth. She said she passed out on top of one of them in the bathroom.

She also said she was taking suboxone at the time of some of the pregnancies and never sought medical care or called 911.

Troopers testified that “Baby D” was found inside of a plastic tote in what was described as a “playroom,” but Mauthe allegedly told troopers that her older sons, who are in elementary school, did not have access to that room.

Channel 11 asked Pascal if Mauthe would undergo a mental health evaluation to see if she is competent to stand trial. He said it hasn’t been ruled out.

Pascal said he didn’t believe there was any proof other than Mauthe’s own words. He even said, at one point during the hearing, that this could all have just been a dream.

“There was no evidence introduced today about any cause of death, about whether any baby was alive, any scientific evidence, so therefore, you have to question anything that Ms. Mauthe may have said, whether it was accurate or not. She may not know,” Pascal said.

Prosecutors disputed that claim, saying they have substantial physical evidence that supports Mauthe’s story and plan to present it as the case moves forward.

Mauthe remains in the Armstrong County Jail.

