Case moving forward against suspect accused of shooting man in eye on Parkway West

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of shooting a man in the eye on the Parkway West appeared in court on Wednesday.

After the hearing, the victim, Bob Long, told Channel 11 he felt a huge amount of relief, knowing that the case against the man accused of shooting him is moving forward.

Long is still wearing an eyepatch weeks after the shooting, which caused him to lose his eye.

He lives in Indiana and was in Pittsburgh for work at the time of the shooting. Police say Rashawn Hall fired at Long’s car while they were getting on the Parkway.

In court, Hall’s defense attorney argued detectives couldn’t physically see that Hall was the person driving the car even though it was registered to him.

A judge determined there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

Channel 11 spoke to Long the day after his alleged shooter was arrested.

“If I had known someone was coming up on my left side and if I would have turned and looked the bullet would have gone between my eyes and that would have been the end of it,” Long said.

We also learned detectives believe there was another person in the car — who has yet to be identified.

