Cat found abandoned in trash bag in the Waterfront; shelter looking for person responsible

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help to find the person who left a cat in a trash bag at the Waterfront in Homestead.

The White Oak Animal Safe Haven said that a cat was found in a trash bag at Lowe’s.

The cat, a young male who looks to be a Siamese, was in the bag for an unknown amount of time and was found with blood on his face from a wound and dried blood on his fur. He also reeked of urine, the shelter said.

The shelter also said the cat was wearing an orange collar that had oranges on it. He also isn’t neutered or microchipped.

If you recognize the cat, you’re encouraged to contact White Oak Animal Safe Haven at 412-672-8901 and provide information so they can charge the previous owner or person who abandoned him.

