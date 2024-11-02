Local

CCAC offering new apprenticeship program for electric vehicle technicians

CCAC offering new apprenticeship program for electric vehicle technicians

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Community College of Allegheny County celebrated the opening of a new electric vehicle technician training lab.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the West Hills campus on Thursday.

The school is launching the first registered apprenticeship program for EV Technicians in the United States.

The program will be a combination of technical instruction and paid, on-the-job training.

The goal of the new lab is to help bring more jobs to the area.

“This is what the opportunity infrastructure is all about and we believe that it should be available to everybody,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Part of this is that we know what a good job does for a community. It’s not just for the family for themselves but it really uplifts entire communities.”

The program is the product of a partnership with the German American Chamber of Commerce and Partner 4 Work.

The program will be tuition-free.

