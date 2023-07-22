Cecil Township community supports families whose homes were destroyed by fire

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community in Washington County came together to help families whose homes were destroyed by fire.

The fundraiser was held on Old Farm Road in Cecil Township. Nearly two months after a fire ripped through multiple townhouses. At least five homes were destroyed and 11 others were damaged.

The Cecil Township fire chief said the fire was able to spread from house to house quickly because there were no sprinkler systems in them.

Volunteers organized a spaghetti dinner at Saint Benedict The Abbot Church in Peters Township. They said they were pleasantly surprised at the turnout and impressed by the amount of people helping.

“This has been amazing. The community support has been intense and beautiful. It honestly makes me want to cry,” organizer Lori Marr said.

The community is trying to prove that they will be there to help the families who need help.

“It’s been very emotional. Last night we thought there would be about 10 of us to get everything set up and the cars just kept coming in,” organizer Tammy Kerilla said.

There was not a specific financial goal placed for the event.

