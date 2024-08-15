Local

Cecil Township police looking for person who hit child with car, fled scene

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Stock photo of police lights Stock photo of police lights (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cecil Township police are looking for a driver who hit a child with their car and left the scene.

Officers were called to the area of Millers Run Road and Cowden Road at around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Police said a juvenile was walking along Millers Run Road and was hit by a car.

The car did not remain on scene.

Any residents or businesses along Millers Run Road are asked to check their security cameras for any activity around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cecil Township police.

