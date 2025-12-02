Celebration to be held for Pittsburgh Riverhounds after first-ever USL Championship win

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will celebrate the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC’s first-ever USL Championship title with a community event on Thursday at noon on Grant Street.

The celebration will feature a rally and remarks from notable figures, including Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, as well as an opportunity for fans to meet the team and take photos with the championship trophies.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured their historic USL Championship title after a season of determined performances, culminating in a dramatic shootout victory over Tulsa in the final.

The event will take place outside of the City-County Building, and will include a championship rally from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a receiving line and photo opportunity with the USL Championship Cup and Eastern Conference Cup from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place to accommodate the celebration, with Grant Street closed between Fourth Avenue and Forbes Avenue from approximately 10:30 AM to 2 p.m. Drivers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and expect increased pedestrian activity in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group