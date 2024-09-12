Local

Missing man found, Center Township police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police lights

UPDATE: He has been found. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: He has been found.

Police in Center Township are looking for a missing man.

Charles Kosinski, 55, was last heard from at 6 a.m. Thursday. He has dark blonde hair.

Police said Kosinksi left on foot and a gun is missing from his home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call 724-774-0271.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuated after masked man reported inside building
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • Aldi to hire 13,000 workers, starting pay $23 an hour average for some positions
  • VIDEO: Shaler Area Elementary student responsible for threat against schools that circulated on Snapchat, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read