Missing man found, Center Township police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: He has been found.
Police in Center Township are looking for a missing man.
Charles Kosinski, 55, was last heard from at 6 a.m. Thursday. He has dark blonde hair.
Police said Kosinksi left on foot and a gun is missing from his home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call 724-774-0271.
