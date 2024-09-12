Missing man found, Center Township police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: He has been found.

Police in Center Township are looking for a missing man.

Charles Kosinski, 55, was last heard from at 6 a.m. Thursday. He has dark blonde hair.

Police said Kosinksi left on foot and a gun is missing from his home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call 724-774-0271.

