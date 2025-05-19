Central Catholic plans 102,000-square-foot student center

PITTSBURGH — Central Catholic High School is poised to move forward with a major building expansion in Oakland.

According to agenda materials, Central Catholic is scheduled to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission at its May 20th meeting on its proposal to establish a new student center at its campus along Neville Street behind the main school building on Fifth Avenue.

The plan calls for demolishing the current gym in order to build a new student center, a structure designed to total 102,000 square feet on three floors located between Neville Avenue and the Central Catholic football field.

The HDG Architects is the architecture firm for the project, which will be the first major new campus addition at Central Catholic since 2016, when a new STEM building was constructed along Neville Street.

