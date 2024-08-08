CEO Soak fundraiser set for Thursday in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In 2014, the Ice Bucket Challenge swept the nation, as millions of people got doused in cold water for a good cause: raising money for ALS.

On Thursday, a similar fundraiser called CEO Soak will take place at PPG Fountain to raise money for the same cause.

For Matt and Jennifer Henderson, giving back has always been a priority.

“Actually, how we met is – I was working as a nurse, and he owned a construction business and was leading missions trips to the Dominican Republic,” Jenn said.

Twenty years later, Matt and Jennifer have a beautiful family and built a life together in harmony. But it was during a missions trips in 2021 that Matt noticed something was wrong.

“I was laying block, and I noticed a tiny bit of weakness in my left hand but really didn’t think that much about it,” Matt said.

“We thought he had carpal tunnel syndrome,” Jenn said.

Instead, the diagnosis was a devastating blow. Matt had ALS.

“My diagnosis was a complete shock. We were totally blindsided, the same as most families are,” Matt said.

The ALS Association said veterans, like Matt, are twice as likely to develop ALS, compared to those who have not served. It’s a debilitating disease with no known cause and no known cure, but ten years ago, it led to a viral phenomenon: The Ice Bucket Challenge.

“Since then, we have utilized $154 million dollars for research. We have found new genes, we have done so much with that money,” said Amber Letters, development manager for ALS Association.

Now, ALS advocates right here in Pittsburgh have come up with a new way to raise money and awareness: the CEO Soak, now in its 8th year.

“It’s an incredible dressed-up version of the ice bucket challenge that has really taken off,” Letters said. “One year, we had a woman wear her wedding dress.”

This year’s event is happening on Thursday at PPG Fountain, with the Henderson’s leading the fundraising efforts.

“It’s amazing how much love is surrounding us, how many people love us, love him, and have come together to support us in this year’s Soak,” Jennifer said.

