Chance for scattered showers, storms lasts most of Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear with you this morning, as light showers are moving through the area. While there will be plenty of dry hours today, watch for slow-moving showers and downpours that could get going by midday. The highest chance for rain will come in the afternoon, with most showers winding down by this evening.

Low clouds and areas of fog will form first thing Sunday morning but expect plenty of sunshine during the day and slightly decreasing humidity levels.

It will turn very warm and muggy again early next week, with showers and storms possible on Tuesday. Depending on the progression of the front and the eventual track of Tropical Depression 4, we should see a nice break from the heat and humidity by the end of next week!

