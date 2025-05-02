Local

Channel 11 goes behind the scenes of Duquesne Light base camp amid power outage repair efforts

By WPXI.com News Staff
Channel 11 goes behind the scenes of Duquesne Light base camp amid power outage repair efforts Tens of thousands of Duquesne Light Customers are still without power. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Tens of thousands of Duquesne Light Customers are still without power.

Crews from out of town have moved in to work alongside DLC crews to make those much-needed repairs.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca got an EXCLUSIVE look inside their base camp. Tune into Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for a look at the efforts to get your power turned back on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

