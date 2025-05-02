Channel 11 goes behind the scenes of Duquesne Light base camp amid power outage repair efforts

PITTSBURGH — Tens of thousands of Duquesne Light Customers are still without power.
Crews from out of town have moved in to work alongside DLC crews to make those much-needed repairs.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca got an EXCLUSIVE look inside their base camp. Tune into Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for a look at the efforts to get your power turned back on.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
