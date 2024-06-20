Channel 11 sits down with Duquesne Light CEO after storms knock out power for days during heat-wave

Channel 11′s David Johnson and Lisa Sylvester sat down with Duquesne Light’s President and CEO Kevin Walker after storms knocked out power in the area, leaving some in dangerous heat for days.

Walker started by commenting on the storm-related death of Bob Anderson, a teacher at Central Catholic and an avid bicyclist. Anderson was electrocuted by live wires in the North Park area on Tuesday.

“I want to really acknowledge the tragic passing of Mr. Anderson, send my condolences to his friends, his family, the people who knew and loved him. It’s just a tragic scenario that we at Duquesne Light have heavy hearts as we think about this,” Walker said.

Walker confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s death. A call for downed wires came in at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, and Duquesne Light was notified before 9 a.m. Anderson was electrocuted roughly 12 hours later.

“It’s too early for any conclusions at this point,” Walker added.

Walker went on to say the storms on Monday were very unpredictable.

“Very localized, very damaging,” he said. “We had 60-mile-an-hour winds. The heat on top of that. Our crews are dedicated to this community, 70% of our employees are our customers. So they’re out of power, but they’re out diligently checking, patrolling lines, trying to put things back on and trying to get our customers back into power.

Johnson asked Walker about the confusion surrounding restoration times.

“There’s a lot of estimation going on in the early days, as we get out and do our investigations and see what actual damage there is to repair and what kind of equipment and skillsets that we need to bring to the table, all of that helps us refine and get a better picture,” he said.

Walker said the estimated time of restoration for those still without power is the end of the day on Friday.

