Duquesne Light Company releases new estimated timeline for power restoration

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company has released a new estimated timeline for when customers should expect their power to be back on.

Severe storms this week have left hundreds of both Duquesne Light and First Energy customers without power for several days.

Duquesne Light said that after Monday’s storms, their crews as well as mutual assistance crews from Ohio and West Virginia are working to restore power to 650 customers.

All Duquesne Light customers are expected to have power by 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21. A majority of customers are expected to be restored soon, the company said.

Customers who remain without power should consider alternate arrangements to stay cool and safe, especially during this historic heat wave, Duquesne Light said.

