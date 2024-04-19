Channel 11 speaks to Mayor Gainey after President Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden is continuing his campaigning across Pennsylvania and city officials are reflecting on his visit to the Steel City.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce sat down with Mayor Ed Gainey, one of the first to greet the president, at the City County building.

Gainey said he spent a lot of time thanking President Biden for support on a number of projects including rebuilding the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Mayor Gainey also said he’s glad to hear President Biden would block the sale of U.S. Steel to a Japanese company.

“I’m happy the president is fighting for it. I think that’s when you have the leader of the free world saying that’s not something we want, that’s going to be bad for the American economy, and we want to keep our union jobs right here, I think it’s a statement,” Gainey said.

Channel 11 also asked Mayor Gainey if there was any concern about U.S. Steel closing locations if the sale didn’t go through.

He said that concern is always there, but those union jobs need to stay here.

