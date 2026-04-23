Channel 11 took a walk through the NFL Draft setup: How long it took & what we saw along the way

PITTSBURGH — The action of the NFL Draft isn’t just on the stage. It’s everywhere you walk and the memories you capture along the way.

Today, Channel 11 put down our large cameras and lights and used our phones to show what fans may experience in the coming days. Here’s what we saw.

Large dots line sidewalks and bridges in the city of Pittsburgh, along with maps and QR codes so fans know where to go to experience the action.

Even if you know the city well, there will be plenty of people experiencing it for the first time, like the Lemon family, who hope their son Makai gets drafted in the first round.

Lemon Family Lemon Family (WPXI/WPXI)

From Point State Park, it will take visitors a little over 20 minutes or one mile to travel to the riverfront entrance. If walking is difficult, we saw several pop-up tables offering golf cart rides. They take Cash App, Zelle and Venmo.

The Fort Duquesne Bridge will be closed, so visitors will need to walk over the Clemente Bridge and along the riverfront.

Cell service became spotty around the water, and considering Pittsburgh is expecting between 500,000 and 700,000 fans, it may be a good idea to pack a portable charger.

Although crowds were low today, we saw several fans in their game day attire, ready for opening day.

“I’m going to be there tomorrow morning with a lawn chair, waiting for the gates to open!” said Ray from Tampa.

From the North Shore, another popular destination for the draft will be Arts Landing. Again, the best route will be along the river walk and across the Clemente Bridge. It took just under 20 minutes and just under a mile to walk there from the North Shore. There, Pitt will host a free three-day block party celebrating the NFL Draft.

Parking garages are nearly empty in the city because most offices are closed. The Sixth Avenue garage is typically $16 for the day, but during the draft, it’s $50.

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