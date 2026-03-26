Channel 11’s Lisa Sylvester moderates conversation with women in media during event at CCAC

PITTSBURGH — Women in media offered insight on the impact the digital age has had on the industry during an event at the Community College of Allegheny County.

Channel 11’s Lisa Sylvester moderated the conversation held among a panel of experts at the CEIT Building on Wednesday evening.

Panelists included radio host and CEO of Nice2Media Marketing, KiKi Brown; Debbie Norrell of the New Pittsburgh Courier, Vice President of Bynums Marketing and Communications, Kathy Bynum; Assistant Director of the Pittsburgh Media Partnership at Point Park, Jeanna Sybert and Executive Director of the East Hills Consensus Group, Diane Daniels.

The panel discussed the women’s career journeys and explored some of their highlights.

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