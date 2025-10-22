Charges filed in Mt. Washington hit-and-run crash that critically injured man, killed his dog

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed seven months after a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington that left a man seriously injured and his dog dead.

Rhonda Abbondanza, 49, has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, driving without a license and failing to stop and render aid.

Previous coverage: Good Samaritan performs CPR, helps save man critically injured in hit-and-run in Mt. Washington

Back in March, Ethan Cardone and his dog, Clair, were struck by an SUV while walking on Bailey Avenue on Mt. Washington. Police say a black Lexus SUV struck the two, killing Clair.

Police said they used surveillance video and found the vehicle involved later the same day, parked in a driveway at a home on Pius Street in the South Side Slopes. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle appeared to be purposely hidden from street view and parked faced toward a shed, hiding the crash damage on the front of the SUV. The vehicle was towed as part of the police investigation.

Police determined that the vehicle was registered to Abbondanza.

Detectives secured search warrants for Abbondanza’s cell phone records. According to police, the data shows that her cell phone moved through the area of the crash and also where the vehicle was found by officers on Pius Street.

Abbondanza is not yet in police custody, according to court documents.

