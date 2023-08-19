Charity biker ride benefits Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund

For five years now, hundreds of bikers connect for a cruise through several Western Pennsylvania communities. It’s called the Shaw Ride, a charity ride to honor New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

In 2017, Shaw was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“I did know Brian and so it’s something we could use to extend what he meant to the community, and this is a reflection of who Brian was... a kind giant here, service was his lifestyle,” said Shaw Ride organizer Terry McClain.

Shaw’s life and passing inspired a brotherhood of bikers to carry out his commitment to service.

“He was well loved, not only as a police officer but he was well loved as a person. He was a community oriented police officer, he was hands-on,” said Eric Felack, event communications coordinator.

The 75-mile ride isn’t a just local event, some of these bikers trekked from other states.

“West Virginia, Tennessee, just to name a few off the top of my head,” McClain said.

“Kansas City Missouri, home of Superbowl Champions,” James Moran said.

Sports teams aside, their bond is tight. James Moran traveled from Kansas City. He enjoys the camaraderie and friendships formed from a good cause.

Money raised from the Shaw Ride helps two cadets train at Allegheny County Police Academy.

“Just like any career there will always be bad apples, and what this scholarship does and what education does throughout law enforcement every day is attempt to weed out the bad apples and present the most friendly willing to serve put into the community,” Moran said.

It’s a gathering to inspire more service while remembering Officer Shaw. Gone but not forgotten, someone who committed his life to service too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group