Charleroi firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Firefighters worked together on Saturday night to rescue a kitten stuck in a Washington County storm drain.

The Charleroi Fire Department was dispatched to rescue the pet.

Once on scene, they first used a camera to locate the kitten, which was around 30 feet into the drain!

Then, firefighters stopped to make a plan — one that included a leaf blower.

First, firefighters cut some trees to remove the gutter. Then, using a leaf blower and camera, pushed the kitten out and returned him home.

The kitten was not hurt while in the drain or during the rescue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group