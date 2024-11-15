Charleroi glass plant can move forward with closing down, judge rules

CHARLEROI, Pa. — The small town of Charleroi, long defined by its glass industry, is facing a tough blow after a federal court ruled this week that Anchor Hocking can proceed with its plan to shut down operations and move jobs to Ohio.

For over a century, the Anchor Hocking plant has stood on the banks of the Monongahela River, serving as a cornerstone of the local economy. Now, as the company prepares to leave, residents and local leaders are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“It’s a really, really big part of our history. Losing the glass industry means we’re losing part of Charleroi’s identity, our legacy,” said Kristin Hopkins-Calcek, president of Charleroi Borough.

The decision comes despite a vigorous fight by the community, which even garnered attention from the state’s attorney general. But on Thursday, a federal judge ruled in favor of Anchor Hocking, allowing the company to move forward with its shutdown.

In a small borough, the impact is personal, with many fearing the loss of their livelihoods. “That’s 350 families. It doesn’t just affect Charleroi; it impacts the entire mid-Mon Valley,” said Hopkins-Calcek.

With the plant scheduled to begin layoffs next month, borough leaders are now turning to a new strategy. “We have a public platform, which is the beginning of a new beginning,” said Hopkins-Calcek.

The hope is to help these families and make sure new industries come in to keep these families in their homes and community.

But Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman wants to see more. He is calling for state lawmakers to take action to prevent future corporate exits that harm local economies.

“They got Washington County’s local share account—our casino money,” Sherman said. “The agreement was that money would be invested in the Mon Valley. Instead, after cashing those checks, they’re running to another state or sometimes another country. We need legislators to ensure that companies can’t take Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars and leave.”

As the community braces for the economic fallout, leaders are hopeful that future legislative action could help protect small towns like Charleroi from similar corporate pullouts.

