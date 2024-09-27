PA lawmaker calling for FTC to investigate decision to close Anchor Hocking Glass Plant

CHARLEROI, Pa. — The fight to save hundreds of jobs in Charleroi took another turn on Thursday.

The Anchor Hocking Glass Plant intends to shut down before the year’s end but there is a new attempt to stop the closure that could involve the Federal Trade Commission.

As it stands, the plant is scheduled to close. This would result in the loss of 300 jobs just a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Senator Bob Casey is now asking the FTC to look into the situation.

The plant has been in the community for more than 100 years.

“I just want to make sure we preserve these jobs and hold these Wall Street players accountable to this community that has such a proud history,” Sen. Casey said.

Last week, Casey sent a letter to the CEO at Anchor Hocking and sent another on Thursday asking the FTC to investigate.

“It will give us a better understanding of the origin of this problem,” Casey said. “When Wall Street comes into a community, and is not making decisions for workers but to make a hell of a lot of money - that is what you have in this instance.”

Casey is questioning the legal maneuvers made by Instant Brands when they filed for bankruptcy and sold the company in 2023. The popular makers of instant pots used to own Cornell Brands Glass Company. Instant Brands sold the company to a private equity company that also owns Anchor Hocking. Anchor Hocking is now shutting down the plant.

Local council members say it’s confusing, muddy waters and they are desperate for help, which Casey says he is trying to do.

“There is no magic wand. We have to continue to press and use the strength of the community to bring to bear on this company but we have to learn a lot more about how this happened,” Casey said.

The FTC has acknowledged they have received the letter but there is no timeline on when this private meeting would happen.

Channel 11 has reached out to Instant Brands for comment and has not heard back.

