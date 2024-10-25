Chartiers Valley School Board approves hiring of Daniel Castagna for superintendent

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Woodland Hills School District superintendent is leaving for Chartiers Valley.

Thursday, the Chartiers Valley School Board announced that it approved the hiring of Daniel Castagna in a six to three vote in a special meeting.

The news comes days after the Woodland Hills School Board voted to give Castagna a $26,000 raise.

Chartiers Valley School District plans to pay Castagna $250,000 per year starting in January.

Castagna said the following in a statement:

“I look forward to working closely with our talented educators, engaged families, and wonderful students to create a culture of excellence and innovation. Together, we will ensure that every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

