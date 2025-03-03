Chartiers Valley School District announces new security protocol

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chartiers Valley School District said it will be implementing a new security protocol.

The district made the announcement on Sunday and said the changes would start on Monday.

According to the district, security personnel will now protect the entrances to the high school and middle school campuses.

After all students have entered, the arm at the entrance will be lowered, and security will question all visitors. A security member will be able to communicate with all of the principals, office staff, and resource officers.

The security guard’s booth will have cameras to survey the campus.

A marked vehicle will also patrol all of the schools.

“These adjusted security protocols fall within the previously approved budget to increase security at our facilities. I wanted all parents to be aware of the change in advance. This new procedure will slow down visitor entry, but please understand that this inconvenience will increase the safety of our campus,” said the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daniel Castagna.

The security changes come after a teen was charged for threats made against the district in November.

