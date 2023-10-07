Local

Chase Claypool traded again — for far less than Steelers got

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Chase Claypool CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are trading former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins — for a lot less than they gave the Steelers for him less than a year ago.

The Bears are sending Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, the teams announced on Friday.

Claypool is in the final year of his rookie contract that he signed with the Steelers and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • $1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
  • Pennsylvania state police searching for missing woman, her 9-month-old baby
  • 2 people charged after stolen car fled traffic stop, led police on chase in Ross Township
  • VIDEO: New website offers information on topics like safety, economy in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read