Chase Claypool traded again — for far less than Steelers got

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are trading former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins — for a lot less than they gave the Steelers for him less than a year ago.

The Bears are sending Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, the teams announced on Friday.

Claypool is in the final year of his rookie contract that he signed with the Steelers and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group