Chick-fil-A to open new location in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Chick-fil-A cow has jumped over to Moon.

In November, the fast food chain will open a new restaurant in the Moon Township area as part of the University Square development. Backed by Union Real Estate, the 2830 Gracy Center Way shopping center was named as such because of its close proximity to Robert Morris University.

Although this is technically the second Chick-fil-A location to open in Moon Township, it’s the first to occupy a brick-and-mortar space — the other has occupied as a stand in the airport for years. Once construction is completed, the restaurant will be approximately 5,000 square feet and will feature two drive-thru lanes. The chain has prioritized utilizing a second drive-thru to fulfill mobile orders in recent years, citing a larger amount of customers ordering ahead and an increase in delivery orders from services like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

