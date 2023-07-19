Chief shoots down key recommendation in staffing report; Union leader calls report invalid

PITTSBURGH — At a news conference Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh Police headquarters, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto did not fully endorse any of the recommendations contained in a 173-page staffing study that was just completed by a private company.

Police union leaders said the report doesn’t add up. They said some of the numbers are inaccurate and it was out of touch with reality.

The study cost taxpayers $180,000.

One of the key recommendations is reducing the number of patrol officers by 188 down to 263.

The chief dismissed that recommendation.

“I don’t want to reallocate any patrol officers,” said Chief Larry Scirotto.

The chief also took issue with another recommendation that calls for reassigning 45 patrol officers to community resource officers.

“That’s the part of the study I disagree with that is in direct conflict or how I believe community police should look. I believe it should be the responsibility of every officer that’s assigned to our neighborhoods,” said Scirotto.

The Chief did say that the study confirms that 900 officers is the appropriate number for the city.

But because of retirements and resignations, and no new academy class for nearly three years, the Bureau is under 800 for the first time in years. A new academy class with 31 recruits is set to begin next month. The city is also planning another academy class with 40 cadets in the fall.

Police officer Union President Bob Swartzwelder said today that the report doesn’t add up.

“The men and women who work this job would absolutely disagree with The findings of this report,” said Swartzwelder, who noted that a 2005 report on staffing suggested a patrol number of 414.

The new staffing report said the bureau could get away with 263 patrol officers.

Swartzwelder said because of manpower shortages during the past year or so, patrol officers are routinely held over to work special events and to cover shifts.

In fact, Swartzwelder said today that during the past 24 hours, 22 officers were forced to work 148 hours of overtime just to cover shifts.

But Swartzwelder said, according to the new staffing report, manpower isn’t an issue.

The report said the patrol unit was “excessively overstaffed.”

“There’s no need to hold people over, there’s no need to cancel their days off and you have plenty of staffing to run your events. So if you don’t have enough staffing for Picklesburg this week, I guess you got to tell Picklesburg to pack up the pickle from the bridge to take it off because we’re not going to be sending any police down there because we are adequately staff. So pack up the pickle,” said Swartzwelder.

Swartzwelder also said the administration is more concerned about special events than violent crime.

“I currently think the policing strategy in this city is special events, special events, and or community events, is the focus of this administration. It is not violent crime. It is not law and order. It is strictly community events or special events,” said Swartzwelder.

Chief Scirotto, who just took over in May, has said his top priority is dealing with gun violence.

Swartzwelder also suggested that the Bureau should cancel the academy class set to begin next week and another in the fall because the report contends the department is already “overstaffed.”

City controller Michael Lamb also released a statement about the staffing study.

Lamb drilled down on the officer survey where many officers expressed concern with morale and inadequate staffing.

“While we are still reviewing the final product, I have concerns about the input from sworn officers and the study’s reflection of their feedback. Police officers are telling us that morale continues to be a concern, and they feel overworked. There’s also clearly a fracture between the force and the city officials, which must be addressed for everyone’s safety. We must do everything we can to recruit and retain the best and brightest in our police force, and it’s imperative that city leaders work with the new police chief to ensure that work begins today.

“It’s my hope that the primary takeaway from this study is the need for more engagement and open communication with the PBP. I’m thankful for all city employees who serve our residents and visitors every single day working to keep people safe and healthy.”

Both the Chief and the Mayor said they would use the report as a road map to get the department where they want it to be.

