Child flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A child was hit by a vehicle in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Charleroi at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials confirmed a child was hit by a vehicle in that area and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The exact age of the child has not been released at this time and their condition is unknown.

Channel 11 has contacted the Charleroi Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

All units have cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

