Child injured by motorcycle during Canonsburg Fourth of July parade

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A child was injured by a motorcycle during the Canonsburg Fourth of July Parade.

Emergency crews were alerted to the incident near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Brown Alley at 11 a.m., about an hour after the parade began on Friday.

Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome said the child was injured by a small motorcycle being driven in the parade. Specific details on the crash were not provided.

The child was taken to Canonsburg Hospital, but was back home and doing okay as of Sunday evening.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group