Children’s Museum kicks off 24th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s 24th Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive is starting to collect donations.

Donors can drop off new or gently used sweaters for adults and children in bins outside of the Children’s Museum front entrance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The museum is accepting donations through Dec. 15.

This event has helped provide over 44,000 sweaters to families and children in the tri-state area for the last 24 years.

“Fred and Joanne Rogers taught all of us the importance of sharing and giving, and that legacy continues to live on today,” said Jane Werner, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “We are proud to continue this annual tradition as we carry on their mission of spreading kindness and helping those in need.”

The Children’s Museum is partnering with local businesses to provide additional drop-off locations. Sweaters can be dropped of at the Oaklander Hotel’s 24-hour drive-through collection bin at the valet station in the hotel’s driveway on Bigelow Boulevard. They can also be taken to Yoga Six South Hills in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon or multiple Club Pilates and Stretch Lab locations.

If you’re interested in receiving sweaters, contact the Children’s Museum by emailing hi@pittsburghkids.org.

