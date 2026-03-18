Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer free admission Friday, on Fred Rogers’ birthday

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free admission for all visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event celebrates the museum being named the No. 1 children’s museum in the country by the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The museum reached the top ranking this year after placing second for the previous three years.

The free admission day also coincides with the birthday of Fred Rogers, whose legacy remains a central focus of the museum’s interactive exhibits and programs.

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The museum attributes its distinct identity and recent ranking to its ongoing partnership with Rogers Productions.

“We’re proud that Fred’s incredible legacy of understanding and kindness informs our daily work and continues through our relationship with Rogers Productions,” Executive Director Jane Werner said.

Guests can visit several exhibits inspired by the late television host, including the Kindness Gallery. This space allows visitors to view one of Rogers’ sweaters and listen to Daniel Tiger’s Strategy Songs while practicing everyday acts of kindness.

The museum also houses original puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” such as King Friday XIII, Queen Sara Saturday, Henrietta Pussycat and Daniel Striped Tiger.

An interactive portrait experience by artist Wayne Brezinka, titled “Mister Rogers: Just The Way You Are,” is also on display.

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