Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh offering free admission for Mister Rogers’ birthday

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Fred Rogers This July 12, 2000 file photo shows Fred Rogers being interviewed in front of the Mister Roger's Neighborhood Trolley attraction at Idlewild Park, in Ligonier, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File Photo) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — To celebrate the life and work of beloved Pittsburgh icon, Mister Rogers, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh announced they will be offering free admission for his birthday on Wednesday.

Memorabilia from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, including one of his sweaters and the original puppets, can be found throughout the museum exhibits.

For a full list of things to see, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 65-mile detour suggested as PA Turnpike lane closes again in Beaver County for emergency repairs
  • BLAWNOX SHOOTING: Woman dead, man critically injured in active shooter incident at warehouse
  • ‘She was so full of life’ Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-70
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania Lottery system upgrade to temporarily impact players’ ability to buy certain tickets
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read