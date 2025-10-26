Chilly conditions expected during Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — You may need the ice scraper as temperatures have dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s across most neighborhoods in the region! With high pressure nearby, sunshine will prevail today, with temperatures rising closer to average in the upper 50s.

It will turn chilly for the Steelers game tonight with clear skies and light winds in place.

Beautiful weather is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday with slightly breezier conditions. The next area of low pressure is anticipated to spread rain northward sometime late Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

Behind this system, residual showers can be expected for Halloween with highs only in the 40s and wind gusts that could reach higher than 20mph. Keep checking back as we fine-tune the trick-or-treat forecast.

