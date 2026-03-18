Chilly temperatures at start of Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The bus stop will be chilly early Wednesday with temperatures in the teens, but a slow warm-up is on the way with temperatures climbing back into the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect the upper 40s Thursday and into the 60s to start the weekend.

A few showers are possible late Thursday and late Friday; otherwise, a mainly dry forecast is expected.

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