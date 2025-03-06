Churches adjust Lenten fish frys to combat higher prices

CANONSBURG — It’s Ash Wednesday, and Catholics are now marking the Lenten season. For some churches, it’s a make-or-break time of year with the season’s accompanying fish frys.

Channel 11 saw crowds at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Canonsburg.

“I got out of my car...They told me to do the drive-through and I thought this is so convenient! I feel it’s probably easier for them to because I know it can be crazy,” Makayla Cole said.

Gary Meyers is one of the organizers and says the fish fry fundraiser is important for the church. This year, they’re offering more food than ever before as they hope to break a fundraising record despite the cost of food going up.

“Since this is a fundraiser, we get a lot of donations, which is nice. We did raise fish prices a little bit, 50 cents to a dollar, so it’s not too bad,” Meyer said.

St. Patrick’s Ash Wednesday service was packed, along with other area churches.

“Early this morning at 8, I went to St James; couldn’t get there. Lots were full. Went to Houston Holy Rosary, parking lots were full,” Teresa Gleason said.

Gleason said there was a line at St. Patrick’s as well, but she found a spot.

“I think people are hungry, I think we are hungry for goodness in our world in our relationships, I feel it’s very important,” she said.

Other churchgoers we spoke with felt similarly.

“Lent always feels like, you get to find a new part of yourself, you get to stick to a goal, it’s nice to have God backing you up to do that,” Sara Tonkovich said.

