Local

CitiParks to keep cooling centers open through Wednesday amid extreme heat

By WPXI.com News Staff
Mostly sunny with low humidity this afternoon (8/5/20) Mostly sunny with low humidity this afternoon (8/5/20)
By WPXI.com News Staff

As this stretch of hot weather continues, places where the public can cool down at will remain open in Pittsburgh.

CitiParks activated cooling centers again on Monday, and they will continue to operate through Wednesday since temperatures are forecast to exceed 90 degrees.

The six Healthy Active Living Centers operating as Cooling Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their locations are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 1521

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203        

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read