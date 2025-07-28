Code Red Heat Advisory extended in Allegheny County, cooling centers opening in area

PITTSBURGH — The forecast calls for potentially dangerous high heat, and local authorities are taking action to keep people safe and cool.
Allegheny County activated a Code Red Heat Advisory July 24, and has further extended that advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials say the extension is because of forecasted weather that could pose a threat to vulnerable individuals. The advisory may be extended further depending on future forecasts.
Here’s the county’s list of cooling centers that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Elizabeth Seton Center 1900 Pioneer Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15226
- LifeSpan - Clairton 530 Miller Ave Clairton, PA 15025
- LifeSpan - Mon Valley Olympia Park Shopping Center 4313 Walnut Street McKeesport, PA 15132
- NAMS - Sharpsburg 209 13th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215
- NAMS - Tarentum 704 Second Avenue, Suite 100-B Tarentum, PA 15084
- Plum Community Center 499 Center-New Texas Road Pittsburgh, PA 15239
- CitiParks - Beechview Center 1555 Broadway Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- CitiParks - Brighton Heights Center 3515 McClure Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- CitiParks - South Side 12th and Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203
- CitiParks - Greenfield 745 Greenfield Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- CitiParks - Homewood 7321 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- CitiParks - Sheraden Center 720 Sherwood Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15204
You can find the latest list of cooling centers and advisory updates online by clicking here. If you need help connecting with a cooling center, officials say to call 211.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group