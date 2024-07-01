Citizens to relocate downtown Pittsburgh branch

PITTSBURGH — Citizens is in the process of relocating its longtime regional hub in downtown Pittsburgh and, not surprisingly, it also is relocating its branch in the building. But the branch is going to a different part of the Central Business District than the new digs.

The branch, located at 525 William Penn Place, is relocating to 601 Grant Street, Suite 103, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which was confirmed by Citizens. A spokesperson said this will occur in mid-2025.

“Our new branch is less than half a mile away, serving our same customers in the heart of Pittsburgh, and we will have increased visibility on Grant Street with more traffic and direct access to our customers,” the spokesperson said. “Upon relocation, the branch will amend its name to the Grant Street branch.”

