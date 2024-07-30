City of Arnold looking to add cameras to popular park after vandalism causes closure

ARNOLD, Pa. — The City of Arnold is looking to add more video surveillance cameras at a popular park after police had to close it for two weeks in June because of vandalism.

In June, police said teenagers went into the park, threw garbage cans and trash, damaged the amphitheater and pavilion and caused other property damage.

Now, the city said it is using a federal grant and is waiting for money from the state to buy more surveillance cameras and install them at Roosevelt Park.

Police Chief Josh Stanga said he knows it won’t completely stop vandalism from happening, but he says it will help catch and prosecute those who are destroying property.

“The cameras are a great deterrent but as you know, and as I know, cameras don’t stop everything,” Stanga told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “Look at the crime that’s going on around the nation. I mean there are cameras still there. People are doing it in front of cameras. It just helps us identify the individuals that are responsible for it and quickly prosecute them.

On Monday, Stanga said he caught two teenagers spraying graffiti on a building at the ball fields on 18th Street on Sunday. So, he had them scrub the paint off early Monday morning.

“My message is they know me and they know that I’m going to get them and they’re not going to continue doing that in my park,” Stanga said. “This is our community’s park, it’s one of the nicest parks around here where a lot of people like to utilize it and have fun. I’m going to get them and they’re going to pay for what they did.”

The city says it doesn’t have enough police manpower to patrol the streets and parks full time, so they’re looking for volunteers to help. So far, no one has volunteered.

If you’re interested, Stanga said you can stop by his office at the police department or inquire at city hall.

