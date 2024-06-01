City officials, event organizers prepare for busy weekend expected to bring thousands to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to be packed this weekend with tens of thousands of people expected to attend several events that are going on in Downtown, the North Shore and the Cultural District.

The Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival kicked off in the Cultural District.

“We always get excited when other things are happening it will overlap with pride concerts and other events happening around the area,” said Sarah Aziz with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Next to the festival, will be a Comic-Con at the David Lawrence Convention Center.

Pittsburgh Pride also kicked off on Friday. It includes a concert at Stage AE and a parade.

“It’s honestly awesome because I’m prat of the LGBTQ community so it’s really nice to have Pittsburgh celebrate,” said Jenn Duzyk.

Saturday evening, the Kenny Chesney concert will take over Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials held a press conference regarding the events Friday morning.

“We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and avoid driving to the events if possible,” said Assistant Chief of Operations with Pittsburgh Police Richard Ford.

Police said there will be several hundred city officers manning these events. EMTs crossing guards, and river rescue crews will also be out in full force.

Pennsylvania State Police will also be providing a patrol to help with the Kenny Chesney concert.

