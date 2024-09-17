City of Pittsburgh already starting preparations to host NFL Draft in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders are already starting to prepare to host the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh City Council will introduce a bill Tuesday to create a new partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH.

The group will lead the planning, coordinating and executing all arrangements necessary for the draft.

The three-year deal will cost the city around $1 million.

Council is set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

