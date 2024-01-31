City of Pittsburgh launches updated Paving Dashboard

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it has launched an updated Paving Dashboard on its website.

The Dashboard is a tool that allows anyone to see which streets have been paved in the past five years, the city said. It also provides insight on city-funded paving projects and information about streets that were improved as part of utility work.

“We’re consistently looking for ways to empower residents to know what’s taking place in their neighborhood and the City of Pittsburgh. I’m proud of the work of my team in DOMI to make it possible,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

In 2023, the City’s capital budget allocated $18,203,042 to the street resurfacing program. In the past five years, the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure was able to resurface around 20.4% of all city owned asphalt roads, the city said.

The Dashboard is available to view on the city’s website.

