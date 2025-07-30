City of Pittsburgh looking to make safety upgrades after Point Breeze crash that killed teen

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is looking into some safety upgrades along Beechwood Boulevard after a crash killed one teen earlier this month.

The city listed the below possible improvements, noting that the investigation into the crash points to speed as a factor in the incident.

Adding curve warning signs

Replacing impacted street lights

Adding SpeedMinder sign

Safe driver program for teens

Beechwood Boulevard neighbor Mike Regan says he’s been asking the city to add safety improvements since 2019 and is not impressed with the changes the city may consider adding.

“I would say that is incredibly lazy. Incredibly lazy. This innocent life that is now gone from us can’t attend those classes. Can’t see those signs. Right? Can’t heed those warnings. Right? It’s meaningless, it’s empty. It really makes me angry,” said Regan.

Regan says the city should look into speed bumps, a safety improvement that drivers cannot ignore.

“We have to get this done. We have to look at this street as a priority,” said Regan.

Other neighbors like Kate Anderson agree that speed is an issue and that speed bumps may work.

“There are other places in the city where they’ve put in speed bumps that make people slow down,” said Anderson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group