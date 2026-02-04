City of Pittsburgh offering naloxone, de-escalation training to nighttime business owners

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is offering training for owners who operate nightlife businesses.

The latest session of “N.I.T.E. School” starts on Feb. 28. It will be held in Downtown Pittsburgh from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials will teach nighttime business owners about de-escalation and how to administer naloxone.

Class attendants will walk away with a better idea of how to defuse conflicts safely and assertively and how to better communicate in emotionally charged situations, the city said. They will also receive tips on how to deal with people who are intoxicated.

While learning how to protect their business, students will also learn about self-care following an emergency to protect themselves.

The class is free to attend but Pittsburgh officials said space is limited.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by emailing Bret.Kunash@pittsburghpa.gov.

