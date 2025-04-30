City of Pittsburgh opens several locations to public amid mass power outages

The City of Pittsburgh has opened several locations to the public because of power outages. — The City of Pittsburgh has opened several locations to the public because of power outages.
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after severe storms blew through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
The city said these locations can be used as a place for people to charge their electronic devices.
On Wednesday, the following Health and Active Living locations are open until 7 p.m.:
- Brighton Heights HAL Senior Center
- 1555 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Greenfield HAL Senior Center
- 745 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Hazelwood HAL Senior Center
- 5344 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207
- Homewood HAL Senior Center
- 7321 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- Lawrenceville HAL Senior Center
- 4600 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201
- Sheraden HAL Senior Center
- 720 Sherwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- South Side HAL Senior Center
- 12th & Bingham Sts., Pittsburgh, PA 15203
- West End HAL Senior Center
- 80 Wabash St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220
The following Recreation Centers are open to the public:
- Brookline Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- 1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
- Ammon Rec Center (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
- 2217 Bedford Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Jefferson Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- 605 Redknap St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Magee Rec Center (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- 745 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- West Penn Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
- 450 30th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Warrington Rec Center (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- 329 E. Warrington Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- Paulson Rec Center (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- 1201 Paulson Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Ormsby Rec Center (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
- 79 South 22nd Street., Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group