City of Pittsburgh opens several locations to public amid mass power outages

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after severe storms blew through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The city said these locations can be used as a place for people to charge their electronic devices.

On Wednesday, the following Health and Active Living locations are open until 7 p.m.:

Brighton Heights HAL Senior Center

1555 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield HAL Senior Center

745 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Hazelwood HAL Senior Center

5344 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Homewood HAL Senior Center

7321 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Lawrenceville HAL Senior Center

4600 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Sheraden HAL Senior Center

720 Sherwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side HAL Senior Center

12th & Bingham Sts., Pittsburgh, PA 15203

West End HAL Senior Center

80 Wabash St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220

The following Recreation Centers are open to the public:

Brookline Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Ammon Rec Center (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

2217 Bedford Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Jefferson Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

605 Redknap St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Magee Rec Center (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

745 Greenfield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217

West Penn Rec Center (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

450 30th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Warrington Rec Center (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

329 E. Warrington Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Paulson Rec Center (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

1201 Paulson Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Ormsby Rec Center (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

79 South 22nd Street., Pittsburgh, PA 15203

